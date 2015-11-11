PARIS Nov 11 Europe's biggest asset manager,
Amundi, set the offer price for its initial public
offering (IPO) at 45 euros a share, at the top end of its
tightened range, giving it a market value of around 7.5 billion
euros ($8.05 billion).
Shareholder Societe Generale will sell its 20
percent stake for 1.5 billion euros, Amundi said in a statement.
SocGen said on Wednesday that the deal would boost its common
equity Tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points by the end of 2015.
If an over-allotment option is fully exercised, the maximum
amount of the sale by 80-percent Amundi shareholder Credit
Agricole of additional shares would represent about
225 million euros and take the total offering to 1.73 billion.
Amundi had narrowed the IPO offer price range to 43-45 euros
from 42-52.50 euros initially.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
