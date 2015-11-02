* IPO price range set at 42-52.50 euros a share
* Proceeds to range from 1.4 bln to 2.01 bln eur
* C.Agricole to retain 74.6-77.6 pct stake
* C.Agricole to sell 2 pct stake to Agricultural Bank of
China
PARIS, Nov 2 Amundi, Europe's biggest asset
manager, expects to raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.21
billion) in a stock market listing this month that will result
in shareholder Societe Generale exiting the business,
it said on Monday.
SocGen has said the proceeds it receives from selling its 20
percent holding via the initial public offering (IPO) will help
to lift its core Tier 1 equity ratio.
Credit Agricole, meanwhile, plans to reduce its 80
percent stake to between 74.6 percent and 77.6 percent and has
agreed to sell about 2 percent of Amundi's capital to
Agricultural Bank of China to expand their
cooperation.
Amundi set the indicative price range for the IPO at between
42 euros and 52.50 euros per share, it said in a statement.
Depending on whether an overallotment option is fully used,
proceeds would range from 1.4 billion euros to 2.01 billion
euros.
The offer price is expected to be decided on Nov. 11, with
trading on Euronext Paris due to start on Nov. 16, Amundi said.
Credit Agricole said the stake sale to Agricultural Bank of
China at the final IPO price was aimed at deepening the
cooperation between the Chinese bank and Amundi beyond a joint
venture set up in 2008.
SocGen added that it viewed Amundi as a long-term business
partner in asset management and that Amundi would remain its
chosen provider of savings and investment solutions to its
retail banking and insurance networks.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)