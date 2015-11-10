(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 10 Amundi, Europe's biggest asset
manager, has narrowed the offer price range for its initial
public offering (IPO) towards the lower end of a band it
previously set, meaning its shareholders could raise up to 1.7
billion euros, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.
The narrowed price range comes as companies in Europe cancel
or postpone IPOs, citing difficult market conditions.
The IPO is "fully covered" within the new 43-45 euro range,
which compares with 42-52.50 euros indicated previously, the
source said.
Amundi reported during the book building process its net
income fell 15 percent in the third quarter, weighed by market
turbulence due to worries about the global impact of a Chinese
economic slowdown.
Amundi, created from the merger of asset management
operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale
in 2010, could raise from 1.43 billion euros ($1.54 billion) to
up to 1.73 billion euros ($1.86 billion), based on Reuters
calculations coming from the number of shares on offer.
SocGen is selling its entire 20 percent stake in the
secondary placement, while 80-percent owner Credit Agricole
expects to retain between 74.6 percent and 77.6 percent of the
business.
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and
Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus
and Jason Neely)