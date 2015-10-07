BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
PARIS Oct 7 Asset manager Amundi said on Wednesday that it expected net profit to rise between 5.1 percent and 9.2 percent this year to as much as 535 million euros ($602 million) as it prepared to detail its plans to list on the Paris stock exchange.
The company, owned by French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, said it expected average earnings per share growth of 5 percent over the next three years, with net inflows of 120 billion euros.
Amundi added that it planned to distribute at least 60 percent of net profit to shareholders through dividends. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.