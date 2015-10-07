PARIS Oct 7 Asset manager Amundi said on Wednesday that it expected net profit to rise between 5.1 percent and 9.2 percent this year to as much as 535 million euros ($602 million) as it prepared to detail its plans to list on the Paris stock exchange.

The company, owned by French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, said it expected average earnings per share growth of 5 percent over the next three years, with net inflows of 120 billion euros.

Amundi added that it planned to distribute at least 60 percent of net profit to shareholders through dividends. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)