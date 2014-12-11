Dec 11 Paris-based asset management company Amundi appointed Benedicte Rabier as senior product specialist of its alternative investments.

Rabier will be based in London and report to Michael Hart, deputy chief executive of the alternative investments business.

She has more than 13 years of experience joins from Allenbridge Epic where she was a sector specialist focused on alternative investments. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)