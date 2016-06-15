BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5%
DUBAI, June 15 Amundi has appointed Nesreen Srouji as its chief executive officer for the Middle East, Europe's largest asset management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Srouji joined Amundi in May from Standard Chartered, where she was head of investors and public sector for the bank, a role which saw her cover sovereign wealth funds and other institutional clients in the Middle East and North Africa.
She will be based in Amundi's Abu Dhabi office, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.