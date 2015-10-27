PARIS Oct 27 Europe's biggest asset manager
Amundi said on Tuesday its net income fell 15 percent in the
third quarter to 120 million euros but kept its full year
guidance unchanged.
Amundi said the slowdown in the Chinese economy and
uncertainties over the U.S Federal Reserve's monetary policy
were behind the third-quarter fall in profits.
Amundi, created from the merger of asset management
operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale in 2010, plans to list its shares in
mid-November via an IPO in Paris.
Among other targets, Amundi says its net income should reach
515 to 535 million euros in fiscal year 2015 excluding charges
related to the listing of the company's shares.
