(Adds details)
PARIS Oct 27 Europe's biggest asset manager
Amundi said on Tuesday its net income fell 15 percent in the
third quarter and assets under management declined, hit by
market turbulence due to worries about the global impact of a
Chinese economic slowdown.
The company is planning an initial public offering in
mid-November, which could value it at more than 7 billion euros
($8 billion), analysts said in September.
Amundi, created from the merger of asset management
operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale in 2010, confirmed its 2015 target to reach a
net income of 515-535 million euros, excluding charges related
to the listing of the company's shares.
Net income fell to 120 million euros in the third quarter,
while net revenue fell by 10 percent to 377 million euros, as
fees declined.
Assets under management edged down over the quarter to 952
billion euros at end-September, compared to 954 billion in June,
while inflows slowed as a result of the market turmoil.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Maya Nikolaeva, editing by
David Evans)