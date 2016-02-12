(Adds CEO comments)

PARIS Feb 12 French asset manager Amundi confirmed its medium-term growth targets on Friday after it reported a 6 percent rise in net income in 2015, the year of its introduction on the Paris stock exchange, despite volatile markets.

Net inflows reached 80 billion euros ($90.4 billion) in 2015, the year of its initial public offering, up from 33 billion euros in 2014 and the highest since Amundi was established in 2010.

Net inflows were evenly balanced between retail and institutional clients and nearly half came from Asia.

Amundi is targeting average annual earnings per share growth of 5 percent over 2016-2018.

"I remain confident in our capacity to deliver the target. Of course, we assume that markets will find some serenity and I think they will," its Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier told reporters.

Amundi, which manages 75 percent of its 985 billion euros of assets in France, plans to propose a 2015 dividend of 2.05 euros per share, based on a 65 percent payout ratio, up from 1.46 euros in 2014.

Perrier said Amundi's diversified business model, focused on both retail and institutional clients, made it less sensitive to volatile markets compared to many of its competitors.

