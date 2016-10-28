PARIS Oct 28 French asset manager Amundi on Friday reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter net income and confirmed its interest in buying Unicredit's Pioneer for which it has not yet placed a binding offer.

* Amundi, part of France's Credit Agricole reported 22 billion euros ($23.99 billion) in net inflows over the third quarter, bringing total net inflows over the first nine months to 39 billion euros.

* Amundi said its net income rose 14.2 percent in the third quarter to 137 million euros.

* Its assets under management totalled 1.054 trillion euros ($1.15 trillion) at end-September 2016.

* Amundi's chief executive Yves Perrier told journalists on a call that Amundi had significant firepower for potential acquisitions.

* Perrier said that the potential acquisition of Pioneer would fit into its external growth strategy, would give more access to Italy, Germany, Austria.($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Mathieu Protard)