April 28 Amundi says assets under management at 1.13 trln eur at end-March, up 4.2 pct vs end-2016

* Amundi says q1 net inflows at 32 bln eur; q1 net income at 147 mln eur, up 13.2 pct vs a year ago

* Amundi says the acquisition of Pioneer Investments is still expected to be finalised in mid-2017 as the authorisation process is proceeding on schedule

* Amundi says capital increase initiated on march 14 was highly successful, a total of 1.4 bln eur was raised and 33,585,093 new shares were issued on 10 april 2017

* Amundi says free float now accounts for 29.8 pct of shares, Credit Agricole group now holds 70 pct of the share capital

* Amundi says has now become the largest market cap of all european asset managers and ranks no. 5 worldwide

(Maya Nikolaeva)