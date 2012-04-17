BRIEF-Dynegy Inc reports qtrly net loss $180 million
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
April 17 AmWINS Group Inc, the largest wholesale insurance broker in the United States by premiums placed, said it reached an agreement with private equity company New Mountain Capital for a $1.3 billion recapitalization.
The deal will end AmWINS' relationship with buyout firm Parthenon Capital Partners LLC, which had bought a majority stake in the company in 2005.
Last month, Reuters had reported that Parthenon and AmWINS management, who jointly own the company, were looking for buyers and expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion.
Alok Singh, Managing Director of New Mountain, said the firm was in talks with AmWINS' management for over a year.
Employee shareholders will continue to own more than 30 percent of the company's equity, which is valued at over $160 million, after the recapitalization, the company said in a statement.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which withdrew a proposed initial public offering in 2007, has grown aggressively through acquisitions and currently handles over $7 billion in annual premiums.
Financial Technology Partners, Goldman Sachs and Willis Capital Markets & Advisory acted as financial advisers to AmWINS. Credit Suisse and Macquarie Capital advised New Mountain. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Link Capital Financial Services Ltd reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Delta Technology Holdings Ltd as of February 16 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mhrku3 Further company coverage: