Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
April 9 Carl Icahn said on Monday he has sued Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc to obtain more time to nominate a slate of directors he hopes will push the maker of diabetes drugs to put itself up for sale.
Icahn, whose 8.9 percent stake has made him the company's third-largest shareholder, has faulted Amylin for failing to acknowledge media reports that it had rejected a roughly $3.5 billion takeover bid by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
The lawsuit was filed in Delaware, Icahn said. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.
Amylin shares were down 49 cents, or 2 percent, at $23.63, at midday. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)