By Lewis Krauskopf and Toni Clarke
Nov 8 Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc is ending its
nearly decade-long diabetes partnership with Eli Lilly and Co,
potentially paying up to $1.6 billion to take back rights to
its drugs and settle a legal dispute over a rival deal.
Amylin shares sank more than 11 percent to close at $9.73
as investors were concerned the smaller biotechnology company
would not be able to successfully market the products on its
own.
Amylin AMLN.O and Lilly (LLY.N) introduced the Byetta
diabetes drug in 2005 to a promising start and planned to
launch a longer-acting version called Bydureon that could be
taken once a week. Both contain the active ingredient
exenatide.
Byetta sales have since stalled due to safety concerns and
new rivals, while Bydureon suffered repeated regulatory delays.
The partnership soured after Lilly made a deal to market a
potential rival, Tradjenta, from Germany's Boehringer
Ingelheim. Amylin sued Lilly in May.
The agreement announced on Tuesday settles their legal
dispute. For the rights to sell the drugs, Amylin will pay $250
million up front and up to $1.35 billion in the future.
"The lack of profit sharing will help Amylin's bottom
line," J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said in a research
note. "But we believe Amylin is also taking on significant risk
without a larger, more experienced partner."
By the end of November, Amylin will be solely responsible
for selling the medicines in the United States and will seek a
new partner for marketing them elsewhere. In Europe, Lilly will
transfer commercialization for Byetta and Bydureon to Amylin on
a market-by-market basis in 2012 and 2013.
Amylin is waiting for U.S. approval of Bydureon, with a
decision from the Food and Drug Administration due by Jan. 28.
It plans to double its U.S. sales force to 650 representatives
by February to help launch the drug.
SINGLE FOCUS
Amylin's chief executive officer, Daniel Bradbury, said in
an interview he is "very confident" Bydureon will be approved,
although some investors are concerned the end of the
partnership suggests Lilly has lost faith in the products.
"It is important for people to appreciate the value of
having a single organization with focus and accountability for
the launch of a new product and the efficiency that that will
bring," Bradbury said.
Byetta was the first in a class of diabetes medicines
called GLP-1s, which stimulate insulin release when glucose
levels become too high.
Joshua Schimmer, an analyst with Leerink Swann, said
potential partners could include any big drugmaker with a
primary care sales force and an interest in endocrine
disorders, other than direct competitors with GLP-1 drugs such
as Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and
GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L).
The dispute between Amylin and Lilly also highlights the
tensions inherent in marketing deals between big drugmakers and
small biotechnology companies. Biotech companies sometimes
question whether their deep-pocketed partners give their
products the support they deserve.
"We've been frustrated by Lilly's positioning of Byetta
relative to its other assets," Schimmer said.
He added that investors are likely to see Amylin as a
potential takeover target now that it has disengaged from
Lilly.
Amylin's future payments to Lilly include $1.2 billion from
revenue sharing and $150 million if Bydureon gets U.S.
approval. If Bydureon is not approved, the revenue sharing
drops from 15 percent of exenatide sales to 8 percent.
Diabetes is one of the major therapeutic areas for Lilly,
which is among the world's biggest sellers of insulin. Anthony
Butler, an analyst at Barclays Capital, said the divorce should
help Lilly improve its focus on other diabetes assets. Lilly
shares rose 1.7 percent to close at $38.99.
