TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc,
which operates the world's biggest fleet of Boeing Co 787
Dreamliners, said it had to replace a main battery charger on
one of the composite jets after maintenance crews detected a
possible fault.
The problem was discovered during regular maintenance of the
aircraft on Saturday, with a replacement charger installed the
next day, a company spokesman said. ANA, which operates 23
Dreamliners, sent the faulty charger to maker Thales SA
in France.
Boeing's state-of-the-art jet, has two large lithium-ion
batteries that provide backup power to aircraft systems. The
meltdown of two of those batteries, one on an ANA flight in
Japan and one on a Japan Airlines jet in Boston,
prompted aviation authorities to ground the 787 fleet for more
than three months.
While minor faults are not uncommon with aircraft, aviation
industry watchers nonetheless remain sensitive to any new
glitches with the 787, particularly any related to the
batteries.
After the earlier battery incidents, Boeing redesigned the
power pack and charger system, adding insulation and a steel box
to contain any further meltdowns and a specialised vent to eject
any smoke outside the aircraft.
Investigators in the United States and Japan have yet to
discover the root cause of the overheating.