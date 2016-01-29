(Adds details)
TOKYO Jan 29 ANA Holdings said on
Friday it will buy three Airbus A380 aircraft worth a
combined $1.3 billion, reviving the European aircraft builder's
long-held ambition to introduce its superjumbo to Japan.
ANA, Japan's biggest carrier, said in a press release that
it will take delivery of the first A380 in 2018. The planes will
carry tourists between Tokyo and Hawaii and are part of a
strategy to expand seat capacity on international routes by half
over the next five years, the airline said.
The order comes after ANA won approval from Airbus for a
restructuring plan for failed budget carrier Skymark Airlines
Inc. Airbus is Skymark's second-biggest creditor.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Miral
Fahmy)