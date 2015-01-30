(Adds comments, details)

TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said on Friday it had ordered 15 jetliners from Boeing Co and Airbus Group worth $2.2 billion to bolster flights on domestic routes.

ANA's latest aircraft order includes three 787-10 jets and five 737-800s from Boeing, and seven A321s from Airbus, the carrier said in a release. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)