BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said on Friday it had ordered 15 jetliners from Boeing Co and Airbus Group worth $2.2 billion to bolster flights on domestic routes.
ANA's latest aircraft order includes three 787-10 jets and five 737-800s from Boeing, and seven A321s from Airbus, the carrier said in a release. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: