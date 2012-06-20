* ANA asks Boeing to find way to make windows darker
* ANA may install blinds on two long-haul 787s
* ANA says 787 saved 21 pct on fuel on long haul flights
(Adds Boeing, analyst comment, background)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, June 20 Boeing Co's launch
customer for its 787 Dreamliner, Japan's All Nippon Airways
says the plane's electronic dimmable windows are not
dark enough for long haul flights and has asked the U.S. plane
maker to make the plane's cabin darker.
The Japanese airline is looking to install pull-down blinds
on 787s already delivered, an industry source with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters. ANA wants darker windows for two
Dreamliners operated on long-haul routes, company spokesman
Ryosei Nomura said.
"For our passengers to have good sleep, we realized that it
is important to offer appropriate darkness during flights
especially for long haul," Nomura said.
Chicago-based Boeing declined to say whether other 787
customers had asked for darker windows or to discuss how it
would meet ANA's request.
"The response of our customers and the flying public to the
larger, dimmable windows on the 787 has been very favorable,"
the plane maker said in a statement. "As always, Boeing works
with its customers on an ongoing basis to understand new
requirements and offer solutions."
The long-distance 787 boasts several features designed to
improve passengers' comfort on long trips, including a higher
cabin pressure aimed at reducing jet lag, state-of-the-art
lighting and the largest windows of any airliner in service,
made possible because of the strength of the carbon-fiber
fuselage.
The 20 percent larger-than-standard dimmable windows, the
first on a commercial passenger jet, darken but do not go
opaque.
This criticism of one of the most visible and eye-catching
features seen by passengers will be an embarrassment after three
years of production delays and is likely to be seized on by
rival Airbus as it develops a different kind of system for the
future A350, its answer to the Dreamliner due in 2014.
"If it can't be fixed it's a minor embarrassment" for
Boeing, said Richard Aboulafia, a U.S. aerospace analyst with
Teal Group. He added that more importantly, the issue didn't
affect the 787's airworthiness.
Still, the disclosure comes at an uncomfortable moment weeks
before the July 9-15 Farnborough Airshow at which Boeing plans
to showcase the first 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to
influential Middle East customer Qatar Airways.
ANA has ordered 55 787s, a replacement for the 767, making
the new jetliner the centerpiece of its fleet plans for the next
several years. The carbon composite plane is designed to be more
fuel efficient and, therefore, cheaper to operate. It also boast
higher cabin pressure and humidity in order to make flying more
comfortable.
Boeing so far has taken more than 850 orders for its 787,
and says it will crank up production to 10 aircraft a month by
the end of 2013. Glitches such as recent signs of delamination
on the rear fuselage of some planes will not, it insists,
further delay a project three years behind schedule.
Delamination occurs when stress causes layered composite
materials to separate.
ANA's local rival Japan Airlines is also a big
customer for the 787, with four already flying international
routes and another 41 of the jets on order. The carrier said so
far it has not asked Boeing for darker windows.
"At this moment, we have not made any such request to
Boeing," JAL spokeswoman, Sze Hunn Yap said.
The U.S. company accounts for around 90 percent of
commercial plane sales in Japan, the biggest market share it has
in any major aviation market.
Apart from the windows, ANA says it is happy with the seven
787s it operates. In the first six months of flying the aircraft
on international routes, the plane burned 21 percent less fuel
compared with a 767, the carrier said. Boeing's sales pitch
claims a 20 percent fuel savings.
ANA added that a survey of passengers found that nine out of
10 said the plane met or exceeded their expectations.
Cabin accessories are a vital part of the battle between
Airbus and Boeing for deliveries worth some $80 billion a year.
Airbus, a unit of EADS, recently went as far as
measuring the time it takes to darken the electro-chromically
operated windows on the 787 against the switch-operated
mechanical blinds it plans to offer as an option on the A350,
saying it takes 2 minutes to fully darken a 787 window and one
second to blot out the light on a 350 mock-up.
The European manufacturer has told industry specialists that
the technology used by Boeing does not provide 100 percent
darkness and could add to maintenance cost. However, industry
experts say designers must balance this against the extra weight
of mechanical features compared with electronic parts.
ANA shares, which have gained 7 percent this year compared
with a 2.5 percent gain in the benchmark Topix index in Tokyo,
rose 3.6 percent to close at 231 yen on Wednesday. Boeing shares
were up 0.4 percent to $73.20 in afternoon New York Stock
Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly, with additional reporting by Tim
Hepher in Paris and Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and M.D. Golan)