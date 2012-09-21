TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's All Nippon Airways said on Friday it would buy 11 additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for about 254.7 billion yen ($3.3 billion).

The planes will be delivered between 2018 and 2021, the airline said.

ANA is a launch customer for the 787, the world's first commercial passenger jet with an airframe made largely of carbon composites instead of aluminum. Because of its lighter weight, the plane consumes 20 percent less fuel than other jets its size on similar routes, savings that are prized by airline customers eager to contain fuel bills.

Chicago-based Boeing said in a separate statement that the options for the 11 jets were valued at $2.7 billion at list prices. It said All Nippon now has ordered 66 Dreamliners, including 36 787-8s and 30 of the bigger 787-9 version.

Shares of Boeing rose 0.2 percent to $67.97 on Friday.