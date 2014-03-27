Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's ANA said it will buy 20 Boeing 777-9X jets as part of a 1.7 trillion yen ($16.62 billion) order of 70 planes, a relief for the U.S. planemaker which lost a major order from Japan Airlines to arch-rival Airbus last year.
ANA's planned orders include six Boeing 777 aircraft and 14 medium-sized Boeing 787-9 aircraft, as well as 30 Airbus A320neo and A321neo jets.
JAL's multi-billion dollar order of long-haul jets from Airbus rather than Boeing was a break from decades of tradition. Boeing holds more than 80 percent of Japan's commercial aviation market. ($1 = 102.3100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise