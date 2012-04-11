TOKYO, April 11 All Nippon Airways Co,
Japan's biggest airline by passenger numbers, will resume
regular flights to Myanmar for the first time in 12 years,
President Shinichiro Ito said on Wednesday.
"We are making preparations to be able to start the flights
as soon as possible," Ito told a regular news conference.
Ito said Myanmar could become an important market given its
population of more than 60 million and abundance of Buddhist
relics that could attract Japanese tourists.
