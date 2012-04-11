* Airline plans direct flights between Narita and Yangon
By Kentaro Sugiyama
TOKYO, April 11 All Nippon Airways (ANA) Co
, Japan's biggest airline by passenger numbers, said on
Wednesday it will resume regular flights to Myanmar for the
first time in 12 years, as the two countries deepen economic and
political ties with Myanmar's emergence from decades of
isolation.
Historic by-elections this month brought landslide victories
for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her
opposition party, prompting moves to relax sanctions and
increasing interest in the Southeast Asian country as a travel
destination.
"We are making preparations to be able to start flights as
soon as possible," ANA President Shinichiro Ito told a regular
news conference. He said the airline was considering direct
flights between Tokyo's Narita airport and Yangon.
Myanmar could become an important market with its population
of more than 60 million and an abundance of Buddhist relics to
attract Japanese tourists, Ito added.
Demand for air travel to Myanmar is increasing along with
rising interest in industrial projects and market research, he
said, although it has mostly been served up to now by flights
via Bangkok and Singapore.
Myanmar was in the grip of military rule for decades, but in
the past year the nation's new and nominally civilian government
began implementing political reforms and re-engaging
internationally.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won 43 of 45 seats
contested in by-elections on April 1, dealing a major blow to
the ruling military-backed party which still dominates
parliament.
Japan's foreign minister agreed in December to begin talks
with Myanmar on forming an investment pact, helping to spark
moves by several Japanese firms.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Daiwa Securities Group
announced plans on Wednesday to help Myanmar set up a securities
exchange as the resource-rich nation hunts for foreign
investors.
Japan's second-biggest bank, Mizuho Corporate Bank, opened
an office in Myanmar last Friday in expectation of increasing
foreign investment, and Japanese convenience store chain Lawson
Inc is also planning a move there.
(Writing by Chang-Ran Kim and James Topham; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)