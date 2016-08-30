BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says operations slowly returning after systems outage
* Approximately 230 flights have been cancelled tonight with more expected
TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese carrier ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it could take two to three years to replace engine parts for its Boeing 787 models with new ones.
ANA said last week it needed to replace damaged compressor blades in the Rolls-Royce engines powering its 787s, forcing it to cancel some Dreamliner flights over the coming weeks.
Rolls-Royce was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA Source text: http://bit.ly/2jtMu5r Further company coverage:
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, many of their co