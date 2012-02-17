* ANA targets 110 bln yen operating profit next fiscal year

TOKYO, Feb 17 All Nippon Airways Co said on Friday it aims to boost operating profit by more than a fifth in the next financial year as it expands its international service but holds down costs with Boeing Co's fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner.

That strategy is also being pursued by domestic rival Japan Airlines, which this week announced additional Dreamliner orders, as the aviation market grapples with weak demand, soaring fuel prices and inroads by low cost carriers.

All Nippon Airways, or ANA, said in a statement it will target operating profit of 110 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in the year beginning April and 130 billion yen in the year after that, up from 90 billion yen forecast for this financial year.

ANA, which has five 787s now in service, has ordered 55 of the advanced carbon composite aircraft and expects a further 20 to join its fleet by the end of March next year. JAL said on Wednesday its has boosted its 787 orders to 45 aircraft from 35.

Boeing accounts for around 90 percent of commercial plane sales in Japan, the biggest market share the U.S. company has in any major aviation market.

ANA plans to increase its international seating capacity by 22 percent over the next two years.

Currently, it uses the 787 for Haneda-Frankfurt flights, but will soon use it for flights between Tokyo's Narita airport and Seattle as well as Narita-San Jose, and will expand its international routes with the 787 further through March 2014.

ANA also said it will cut costs by 100 billion yen by the year ending in March 2015. It will aim to lower its total workforce by around 1,000 through attrition, while taking other measures such as reducing aircraft and facility expenses. ($1 = 78.8400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)