By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Private equity firm AnaCap
Financial Partners, HIG and Deutsche Bank have jointly acquired
a 495 million euro Romanian loan portfolio from Volksbank
Romania, it was announced on Monday.
The sale of the 3,566 non-performing and sub-performing
loans comes as European financial institutions continue to
restructure and divest assets in order to clean up balance
sheets and comply with new capital requirements.
The portfolio -- which consists of mainly residential,
commercial real estate and development land loans -- is the
largest portfolio sale of its kind in Romania to date, according
to the announcement.
APS Romania will act as Master Servicer of the portfolio.
At the end of last year, AnaCap acquired 700 million euros
of non-performing loans from Italy's UniCredit as part of the
bank's efforts to sell off bad debt and clean up its balance
sheet.
AnaCap specialises in the financial services sector. Its
credit funds invest in European portfolios of consumer and SME
assets including loans, leases and securities.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)