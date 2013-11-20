CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
Nov 20 Anaconda Mining Inc : * Consolidates pine cove mining district; acquires deer cove and stog'er tight
gold projects * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
March 6 CSX Corp named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison Chief Executive Officer, bowing to pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge LP.