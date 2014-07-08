July 8 Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for
a fungal infection of the nail, sending the drug developer's
shares up about 9 percent in premarket trade.
The topical solution, Kerydin, is expected to be launched
as early as the end of the quarter to treat onychomycosis of the
toenails, the company said on Tuesday.
Onychomycosis is a progressive, recurring fungal infection
of the nail and nail bed and affects about 35 million people in
the United States, Anacor said.
The Palo Alto, California-based company's stock closed at
$16.74 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)