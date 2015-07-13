* Data enhances chances of takeover - stakeholder, analysts
* Drug expected to be blockbuster - stakeholder, analysts
* Shares rise 50 pct to record high
(Adds analyst, fund manager and executive comments; updates
shares)
By Vidya L Nathan and Natalie Grover
July 13 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc's
experimental skin ointment succeeded in late-stage studies,
taking the drugmaker a step closer to having a potential
blockbuster in its portfolio and raising expectations that it
could be taken over.
The company's shares, which have more than quadrupled in the
past year up to Friday's close, rose more than 50 percent on
Monday to a life high of $127.19.
"Personally, I'd love to see Anacor independent a little bit
longer, but I don't think its going to happen," said Paul Yook,
portfolio manager at BioShares Biotechnology Funds, which holds
a stake in the drugmaker.
Analysts said they expected the ointment to eclipse $1
billion in sales and potentially be prescribed as a first-line
treatment for atopic dermatitis, an unsightly skin condition
characterized by itchiness and inflammation.
That could make Anacor an attractive target.
Potential bidders could include Novartis AG,
Allergan Plc and Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc,
among others, Yook said.
Yook said he expected any offer for Anacor to be at a per
share premium of 50-90 percent.
That compares with the 23.5 percent premium Allergan agreed
to pay for Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc and its
double-chin product in a $2.1 billion deal in June.
Anacor represents the "holy grail of biotech company
investment," Yook said, pointing to the company's robust
portfolio, including the potential blockbuster skin ointment
that Anacor is developing without a partner.
The ointment, Crisaborole, cleared two late-stage studies
testing it for use in atopic dermatitis and was successful in
both children and adults, the company said.
Atopic dermatitis affects about 18-25 million people in the
United States, mostly infants and children, Anacor said.
Existing treatments include topical cortical steroids, which
can weaken skin, and non-steroidal treatments, such as Novartis
AG's Elidel and Astellas Pharma US Inc's
Protopic, which have been linked with cancer.
Other companies developing treatments for atopic dermatitis
include Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc
, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Celsus
Therapeutics Plc.
Palo Alto, California-based Anacor said it expects to submit
a marketing application for the drug in the first half of 2016.
Wedbush Securities's David Nierengarten said Crisaborole's
safety and efficacy profile would make it the best product in
its class.
Shares of the company, which is also testing Crisaborole for
psoriasis, were up 48.4 percent at $125.60 on Monday, making
them the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings)