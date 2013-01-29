REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
NEW YORK Jan 29 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Anacor Pharma down 22.6 percent to $4 in premarket after tavaborole trial results
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.