Dec 12 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc said preliminary results from a mid-stage study on two of its experimental skin disorder treatments showed that both met their main goals.

After 28 days of twice-daily treatment, 64 percent of lesions treated with the AN2728 ointment showed improvement, compared with 24 percent for those treated with vehicle. AN2898-treated lesions showed a 71 percent improvement, compared with 14 percent seen in vehicle-treated patients.

Forty-six patients were enrolled in the trial, which tested the drugs for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, or a type of eczema. A chronic skin condition, atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 9-30 percent of people in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Neither of the drugs showed any severe adverse events in the trial, the company said in a statement.

Anacor, which went public last November, expects to complete a review of the mid-stage trial in early 2012.

The company is also testing the two compounds for treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis -- a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder.

Anacor uses boron, a naturally occurring element, for the development of its drugs.

Shares of Palo Alto, California-based Anacor closed at $5.65 on Monday on Nasdaq.