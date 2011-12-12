* Says preliminary data show AN2728 and AN2898 met main
trial goal
* Sees completing review of the mid-stage trial in 2012
Dec 12 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc
said preliminary results from a mid-stage study on two of its
experimental skin disorder treatments showed that both met their
main goals.
After 28 days of twice-daily treatment, 64 percent of
lesions treated with the AN2728 ointment showed improvement,
compared with 24 percent for those treated with vehicle.
AN2898-treated lesions showed a 71 percent improvement, compared
with 14 percent seen in vehicle-treated patients.
Forty-six patients were enrolled in the trial, which tested
the drugs for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, or a type of
eczema. A chronic skin condition, atopic dermatitis affects an
estimated 9-30 percent of people in the United States, according
to the National Institutes of Health.
Neither of the drugs showed any severe adverse events in the
trial, the company said in a statement.
Anacor, which went public last November, expects to complete
a review of the mid-stage trial in early 2012.
The company is also testing the two compounds for treating
mild-to-moderate psoriasis -- a chronic, inflammatory skin
disorder.
Anacor uses boron, a naturally occurring element, for the
development of its drugs.
Shares of Palo Alto, California-based Anacor closed at $5.65
on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)