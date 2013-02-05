Feb 5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on
Tuesday said it has stepped up security at its facilities in
Algeria following a deadly gas plant siege by Islamist militants
in January.
"As I'm sure you can expect, we have taken appropriate
actions with Sonatrach and with the Algerian government to
enhance security for people and our facility," Anadarko CEO Al
Walker told analysts on a conference call.
Walker declined to provide additional details, but said his
company remained committed to Algeria. Sonatrach is Algeria's
state-owned oil company.
At least 80 people were killed in a bloody showdown between
Algerian security forces and armed hostage takers in the In
Amenas gas field located in the Sahara desert.
Anadarko and its partners are currently producing oil from
its Hassi Berkine South and Ourhoud projects in the Sahara. At
its El Merk development, sales volumes are expected to increase
steadily throughout 2013, Walker said.
Anadarko on Monday reported fourth-quarter results that
exceeded analysts expectations, helped by an 8 percent increase
in oil and gas production, lower expenses and better gas price
realizations, analysts said.
Shares of Anadarko rose $1.50, or nearly 2 percent, to $82
in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.