March 9 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Friday Algeria would supply it with $1.8 billion in crude oil over the next 12 months as part of a settlement in a long-running tax dispute.

Under the proposed settlement, Anadarko and Algeria amended their existing production sharing agreement to provide Anadarko with a discount of oil that is worth about $2.6 billion over the life of the contract. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)