* Deal seen in 2012

* Data from 2 wells needed

Nov 1 U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) said on Tuesday it might sell all of its acreage in Brazil if the price was right.

"The data room is open, looking at all the assets in Brazil ...," Bob Daniels, head of worldwide exploration for Anadarko, said on a conference call with investors.

A sale is targeted for 2012 because Anadarko is currently drilling two offshore appraisal wells and needs more data, the Houston company said.

Anadarko has about 1 million offshore Brazil acres with multiple deepwater prospects near existing discoveries.

Shares of Anadarko fell 1 percent to $77.60 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading. The shares were outperforming a 2.5 percent decline in the CBOE oil index .OIX. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)