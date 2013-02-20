BRIEF-Metallic Minerals sees 2017 exploration expenditures to be minimum of $1.1 mln
* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory
Feb 20 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it plans capital spending of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion this year and also forecast oil and natural gas sales volume growth of 5 percent.
Sixty percent of Anadarko's capital spending will go towards oil and gas properties onshore in the United States, the company said ahead of a call with analysts.
* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory
* Shares rise as much as nearly 117 pct to $11.60 (Adds details, updates shares)
* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced