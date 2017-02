Feb 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday Al Walker, currently chief operating officer, would become executive officer of the company in May, replacing current CEO Jim Hackett, who would continue serving as the oil and gas producer's executive chairman.

Walker, 55, who is also currently Anadarko's president, has been a member of the company's executive management team since he arrived in 2005. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)