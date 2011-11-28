(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Nov 28 U.S. oil company Anadarko
Petroleum said its major gas finds offshore Mozambique
were actually twice as large as it earlier thought, adding
support to hopes that East Africa will become another major gas
production centre.
Anadarko said on Monday that the results of its
Barquentine-3 appraisal well showed its fields had recoverable
reserves of 15 to over 30 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural
gas -- compared to total UK gas reserves of 9 Tcf, according to
the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.
"This could be one of the most important natural gas fields
discovered in the last 10 years," said Anadarko Chairman Jim
Hackett.
Previously, Anadarko said the fields, in which Japan's
Mitsui & Co Ltd and Dublin-based Cove Energy Plc
have stakes, held "at least 10 Tcf" of gas.
Anadarko said the results supported its plans to build a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Mozambique.
Explorers see Anadarko's finds as evidence of a trend of oil
and gas fields extending along the East Coast of Africa -- a
region not seen in previous decades as having good exploration
prospects.
This theory has drawn a rash of other companies to the area
including Britain's BG Group Plc, Italy's Eni SpA
, Norway's Statoil ASA and Texas-based Exxon
Mobil Corp.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin)