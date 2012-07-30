* Anadarko takes $978 million charge
By Anna Driver
July 30 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on
Monday reported a net loss in the second quarter as low natural
gas prices forced the company to write down the value of some
assets, but the results topped expectations as oil and gas
output surged 8 percent to a record.
While natural gas prices have rallied recently on power
demand, the average natural gas price at the delivery point
Henry Hub fell nearly 50 percent from a year ago in the second
quarter.
That steep decline left some of Andarko's properties in the
Powder River Basin in Wyoming too expensive to produce, so the
U.S. oil and gas company took a before-tax impairment charge of
$978 billion in the quarter.
"They beat on production and they had great oil price
realizations," Eliot Javanmardi, an analyst at CapitalOne
Southcoast said.
Anadarko reported a net loss of $380 million, or 76 cents
per share, compared with $544 million, or $1.08 per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, Anadarko reported a profit of 85 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output in the quarter was 742,000 barrels oil
equivalent (boe) per day, up from 685,000 boe per day a year
ago. Growth in production was fueled by output from the
Wattenberg field in Colorado and Caesar Tonga in the Gulf of
Mexico, Anadarko said.
The company is working to increase production of higher
priced natural gas liquids and oil onshore in the United States
and also has a number of deepwater prospects in the Gulf of
Mexico and offshore the western coast of Africa.
Anadarko's production came in well above Wall Street
expectations. Analysts at Bernstein Research expected the
company to report daily production of 713,000 boe, while
Deutsche Bank estimated output of 718,000 boe per day.
The company plans to hold its conference with analysts on
Tuesday.
Anadarko shares rose slightly to $72.25 after the close of
regular trading from the New York Stock Exchange close of
$71.75.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Andre Grenon)