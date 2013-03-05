BRIEF-Hyduke to buy Western Manufacturing Ltd
* Hyduke to acquire production tank manufacturer western manufacturing ltd. Of hythe, alberta
March 5 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it would sell a 12.75 percent working interest in an oil project in deepwater Gulf of Mexico for $860 million to an undisclosed firm.
Anadarko plans to use the proceeds to fund the project until mid-2016, when it will start production.
The company said the Heidelberg development project is estimated to hold up to 400 million barrels of recoverable resources and the deal gives Anadarko's stake in the project a market value of $3 billion.
Anadarko will continue as operator with a 31.5 percent working interest.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Wednesday.