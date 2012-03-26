NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
plans to drill six to eight exploration and appraisal
wells in the Gulf of Mexico this year, a plan that marks a full
recovery from disruption stemming from the government's 2010
drilling moratorium.
"We're at the place we were pre-moratorium levels," Jim
Hackett, Anadarko's chief executive officer told the Howard Weil
energy conference. "We still have a very strong competitive
position here."
The U.S. government imposed a six-month drilling moratorium
in the Gulf of Mexico following BP Plc's Macondo oil
spill disaster. New regulations slowed the permitting process to
a crawl, but now drilling activity is rebounding.
Planned activity in the Gulf in 2012 includes two wells at
Anadarko's Lucius prospect and one at its Spartacus field.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)