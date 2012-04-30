April 30 Anadarko Petroleum Corp, a
leading U.S. exploration and production company, reported on
Monday a rise in quarterly profit as it increased the share of
production coming from crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons.
The company's first-quarter profit rose to $2.16 billion, or
$4.28 per share, compared with a net profit of $216 million, or
43 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew by 6 percent to
$3.45 billion, just ahead of the average estimate of $3.41
billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Anadarko said the profit figure included items totalling
$1.68 billion, or $3.36 per share, that analysts typically
exclude from estimates. Excluding that would leave a profit of
92 cents per share, whereas analysts had been expecting 83 cents
per share.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco)