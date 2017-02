HOUSTON, March 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it has achieved first oil at its Caesar/Tonga development in the Gulf of Mexico

Caesar/Tonga will eventually produce 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from three subsea wells. A fourth development well will be drilled later this year,

Anadarko is due to update investors on Tuesday at its analyst meeting. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Bernard Orr)