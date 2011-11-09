* Liberian well abandoned

Nov 9 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) said it had not found oil at a closely watched prospect offshore Liberia, news that sent it shares down nearly 5 percent.

The U.S. oil and gas company said its Montserrado exploration well was plugged and abandoned and the drilling rig was being moved to drill a well offshore Sierra Leone.

Shares of Anadarko were down 4.9 percent at $79.80 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

Co-owners in the block include Repsol Exploracion S.A. (REP.MC) and Tullow Liberia B.V. (TLW.L).

Anadarko also said one of its exploration wells struck oil in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The company said the discovery will increase its previous resource estimates for the Itaipu field.

Anadarko, through a wholly owned subsidiary, holds a 33.3 percent working interest in the field. BP (BP.L) operates the block with a 40 percent working interest and Maersk Oil holds a 26.7 percent working interest. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Dan Lalor, Dave Zimmerman)