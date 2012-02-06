Oil prices flatline as U.S. drilling counters OPEC output cuts
Feb 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company by market value, on Monday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and solid 2011 production, and its shares rose 2 percent.
Excluding one-time items, Anadarko had a profit of 85 cents a share. On average, Wall Street analysts had expected 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including the one-time items, the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $358 million, or 72 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $111 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew by 43 percent to $3.84 billion.
Total sales of oil and gas came to 248 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2011, driven by a 10 percent year-over-year increase in liquids output. The total was at the top end of the company's expected range of production.
Shares of Anadarko rose 2 percent to $84.87 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco)
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's top coal producers will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for stabilising output this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.