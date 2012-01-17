Jan 17 U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko
Petroleum said it had made another gas strike offshore
Mozambique, adding the well was its best so far in the region.
Anadarko said the Lagosta-2 appraisal well, 7 kilometeres
north of the Lagosta discovery, encountered a total of 777 net
feet of natural gas pay in multiple zones.
"This is the largest pay count of any well in the complex to
date," Anadarko said.
The results continue to support Anadarko's recoverable
resource estimates of 15 to 30-plus trillion cubic feet of
natural gas in the discovery area on its block, the company
said.
The Lagosta exploration well has been drilled to a total
depth of 14,223 feet in water depths of 4,813 feet, it said.
Anadarko, is the operator of Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5
percent working interest, and leads a consortium which includes
Japanese group Mitsui & Co and Dublin-based Cove Energy
.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Lalor)