* Set to drill at Kosrou this year, Paon next year
* Sees ruling on Algerian tax dispute in December
* Shares rise 2.8 percent
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N)
expects to begin exploration in the waters of the Ivory Coast
later this year after political unrest there forced the U.S.
company to shut its operations in February, Chief Executive
Officer Jim Hackett said on Wednesday.
Anadarko has secured rigs to drill at the Kosrou prospect
this year, Hackett told a Barclays Securities' investor
conference, and it expects to explore the Paon prospect there
next year.
Hackett also said Anadarko expected a decision in December
in the arbitration case it brought against Algeria for the
north African country's "exceptional profits tax."
A favorable ruling for Anadarko would be worth about $2
billion to the company, he said, plus potentially another $2
billion in the future.
Shares of Anadarko rose 2.8 percent to $72.39 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)