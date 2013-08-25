NEW YORK Aug 25 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in a gas field offshore Mozambique to a unit of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp for $2.64 billion in cash, as the U.S. oil company looks to focus more on its domestic assets.

The deal for Mozambique's offshore Area 1 is expected to close around the end of this year, Anadarko said.

ONGC Videsh, the Indian company's overseas arm, recently paid $2.48 billion for a 10 percent stake in another Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group.

Anadarko also said it will remain the operator of Area 1 with a working interest of 26.5 percent in the block.