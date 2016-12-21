Dec 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on
Wednesday it would sell certain natural gas assets in the
Marcellus shale to a unit of Alta Resources Development LLC, for
about $1.24 billion.
The Marcellus shale divestiture includes about 195,000 net
acres, the company said.
Sales volumes from these assets totaled about 470 million
cubic feet per day of natural gas equivalent at the end of the
third quarter of 2016.
The mid-stream assets in the Marcellus owned by Western Gas
Partners LP, Anadarko's sponsored master limited
partnership, are excluded from the agreement.
