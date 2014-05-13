May 13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp boosted its quarterly dividend by 50 percent on Tuesday, its second increase in less than a year.

The oil and natural gas producer will pay a dividend of 27 cents on June 25 to shareholders of record by June 11.

Anadarko previously increased its dividend last August.

Shares of Anadarko rose 0.6 percent to $101.45 in after-hours trading. As of Tuesday's close, the stock has gained 27 percent so far this year.

