HOUSTON Feb 2 Oil producer Anadarko Petroleum
Corp said on Tuesday it may cut its dividend because its
falling share price amid the oil price plunge has pushed
the yield too high.
Shares of the company rose 2.8 percent to $29.30 in Tuesday
afternoon trading after the dividend comments assuaged concerns
about Anadarko's cash management. The company also posted
better-than-expected results late on Monday.
The company pays a 27 cent quarterly dividend, though its
stock has plunged 54 percent in the past year, raising the
yield close to 3 percent. That is higher than most members of
the S&P 500 index.
Executives said they would discuss the dividend when
Anadarko's board meets next week, suggesting a possible cut.
"If we look at the yield associated with our common stock at
3 percent, that's historically high for us," Chief Executive Al
Walker said on a conference call with investors. "So we look
forward to discussing that with our board."
The dividend costs Anadarko about $550 million annually.
"Obviously there are other things we could do with that cash
in the current environment," Bob Gwin, Anadarko's chief
financial officer, told investors, adding that he does not
expect the entire dividend to be eliminated.
