Oct 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp is evaluating the sale of its stake in the Salt Creek oil field in Wyoming and hopes to fetch more than $2 billion for the asset, people following the situation said.

The people, who asked not to be named because the talks were private, said Anadarko recently began reaching out to prospective buyers to probe interest.

A representative for The Woodlands, Texas-based Anadarko declined to comment. Anadarko is an independent oil and gas exploration company with global operations.

Houston Texas-based Linn Energy, LLC is a 23 percent owner in the field through a 2012 joint-venture which cost Linn $600 million.

At the time of the joint-venture with Linn, Anadarko said there were about 1 billion gross barrels of oil beneath the ground and that Anadarko expected $34 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization within the first year of the joint project.

The Salt Creek field, located in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, utilizes an extraction method where carbon dioxide is pumped into the ground at high pressure to enhance oil recovery. Anadarko's sale of the Salt Creek field would represent its partial exit from carbon dioxide assisted oil recovery, which company presentations show are used at the Monell field in Wyoming as well.

One of the people said prospective bidders could include Denbury Resources Inc another oil and gas company which uses carbon dioxide to assist in its oil extraction process. Denbury is based in Plano, Texas and has a market capitalization of $5 billion.

A representative for Denbury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the people said Merit Energy Company's May 7 sale of its 25 percent interest in non-operated producing oil wells in the Rangely field of northwest Colorado to Atlas Resource Partners LP may have been a catalyst for Anadarko's decision to monetize its Wyoming property.

Atlas Resource Partners paid $420 million for total reserves of approximately 47 million barrels of oil equivalent, including proved developed producing reserves of approximately 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. According to Atlas, production for the first quarter of 2014 was 2,900 barrels per day of oil equivalent with about 90 percent being oil, and the balance as natural gas liquids.

Chevron is the operating partner in the Rangely field play where Atlas invested. (Reporting By Mike Stone with additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese)