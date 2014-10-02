Oct 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp is
evaluating the sale of its stake in the Salt Creek oil field in
Wyoming and hopes to fetch more than $2 billion for the asset,
people following the situation said.
The people, who asked not to be named because the talks were
private, said Anadarko recently began reaching out to
prospective buyers to probe interest.
A representative for The Woodlands, Texas-based Anadarko
declined to comment. Anadarko is an independent oil and gas
exploration company with global operations.
Houston Texas-based Linn Energy, LLC is a 23
percent owner in the field through a 2012 joint-venture which
cost Linn $600 million.
At the time of the joint-venture with Linn, Anadarko said
there were about 1 billion gross barrels of oil beneath the
ground and that Anadarko expected $34 million of earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization within the first
year of the joint project.
The Salt Creek field, located in the Powder River Basin of
Wyoming, utilizes an extraction method where carbon dioxide is
pumped into the ground at high pressure to enhance oil recovery.
Anadarko's sale of the Salt Creek field would represent its
partial exit from carbon dioxide assisted oil recovery, which
company presentations show are used at the Monell field in
Wyoming as well.
One of the people said prospective bidders could include
Denbury Resources Inc another oil and gas company which
uses carbon dioxide to assist in its oil extraction process.
Denbury is based in Plano, Texas and has a market capitalization
of $5 billion.
A representative for Denbury did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
One of the people said Merit Energy Company's May 7 sale of
its 25 percent interest in non-operated producing oil wells in
the Rangely field of northwest Colorado to Atlas Resource
Partners LP may have been a catalyst for Anadarko's
decision to monetize its Wyoming property.
Atlas Resource Partners paid $420 million for total reserves
of approximately 47 million barrels of oil equivalent, including
proved developed producing reserves of approximately 25 million
barrels of oil equivalent. According to Atlas, production for
the first quarter of 2014 was 2,900 barrels per day of oil
equivalent with about 90 percent being oil, and the balance as
natural gas liquids.
Chevron is the operating partner in the Rangely field play
where Atlas invested.
(Reporting By Mike Stone with additional reporting by Anna
Driver in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese)